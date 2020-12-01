Ayers III, Haase lift Mercer past Georgia State 86-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP)Leon Ayers III and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece as Mercer topped Georgia State 86-69 on Monday night.

Neftali Alvarez added 16 points and Ross Cummings had 11 points for Mercer (3-0). Alvarez posted eight rebounds and Haase had seven rebounds.

Kane Williams had 18 points for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson and Justin Roberts had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery