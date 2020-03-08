Awosika leads Fullerton past Long Beach State 75-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Austen Awosika scored 13 points and handed out 10 assists to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 75-69 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Brandon Kamga had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (11-20, 6-10 Big West Conference), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jackson Rowe added 15 points and Johnny Wang had 12.

Michael Carter III had 21 points for the Beach (11-21, 6-10). Romelle Mansel added 12 points. Jordan Griffin had 10 points.

Cal State Fullerton defeated Long Beach State 66-62 on Jan. 18.

Fullerton opens the Big West tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim as the seventh seed against No. 2 Northridge. Eighth-seeded Long Beach faces League champion UC Irvine in the third game.

