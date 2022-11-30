TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Robbie Avila’s 16 points helped Indiana State defeat Drake 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Avila had eight rebounds for the Sycamores (7-1). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line. Courvoisier McCauley recorded 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Roman Penn finished with 32 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Drake also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Tucker DeVries. Darnell Brodie also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.