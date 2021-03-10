Avdalovic lifts N. Arizona by Portland St. 77-66 in Big Sky

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOISE, Idaho (AP)Luke Avdalovic had a career-high 26 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting and 10th-seeded Northern Arizona topped seventh-seeded Portland State 77-66 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks, who picked up their first tourney win since 2015, take on second-seeded Eastern Washington in a Thursday quarterfinal game.

Keith Haymon had 13 points for Northern Arizona (6-15). Ajang Aguek added 11 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Khalid Thomas had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (9-13). James Scott added 16 points.

