Austin Peay dumps Tennessee Tech behind Taylor double-double

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 20 and Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech 75-62 on Thursday.

Antwuan Butler and Carlos Paez each scored 10. Austin Peay (9-7, 3-0 Ohio Valley) was 29-of-58 shooting (50%).

Austin Peay built a 13-5 lead and never trailed. Adams’ 6-0 run on a jumper and a pair of layups made it 23-12 with 6:11 before halftime. The Governors led 35-24 at intermission, and a 10-6 stretch to start the second half pushed the lead to 15.

Jr. Clay’s layup with 5:22 left brought the Golden Eagles within 58-53 to cap a 21-7 outburst in a nine-minute span but they never got closer.

The Governors have won three straight and five of seven.

Clay led the Golden Eagles (3-13, 0-3) with 20 points and Darius Allen 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞