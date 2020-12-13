Auburn squeaks past Memphis with a 74-71 win

ATLANTA (AP)Justin Powell scored 26 points, Allen Flanigan scored 16 and Auburn beat Memphis 74-71 in a Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup on Saturday.

Flanigan’s jumper with 3:45 left to play gave Auburn a 64-63 lead and they led the rest of the way. Powell made 1 of 2 foul shots with 1:58 left for a 70-65 advantage, the largest lead either team held in the second half.

Flanigan made 1 of 2 from the line with 1.8 seconds to go to give Auburn a 74-71 lead. Alex Lomax grabbed the defensive rebound and managed to take a couple of dribbles, but his three-quarter court baseball toss went wide right of the basket.

Neither team played its best basketball.

Memphis had 18 turnovers while Auburn (3-2) committed 17 . Memphis was 27-for-71 (38%) shooting – including 6 for 21 from 3-point range. Auburn was 27 for 60 (45%) and missed 18 of 24 from 3-point range.

Additionally, Memphis (4-3) finished 11-for-23 (47.8%) shooting from the foul line while Auburn made only 14 for 26 (53.8%).

D.J. Jeffries led Memphis with 16 points and Boogie Ellis and Lomax each scored 10. Moussa Cisse grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds – including 10 offensive – for Memphis.

Saturday’s game was just the second meeting in the series history between the two. Auburn won the first contest, 78-64, in 1953 at Memphis.

