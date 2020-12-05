Auburn, Powell red hot from 3, Tigers down S. Alabama 90-81

AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Freshman Justin Powell scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Auburn drained a program-record 22 from distance to defeat South Alabama 90-81 on Friday night.

After beginning the week with a lackluster offensive showing against UCF that coach Bruce Pearl said ”set the game of basketball back a few years,” the Tigers came out gunning on Friday.

Auburn (2-2) put up 41 shots from behind the 3-point arc against South Alabama and made 22 (out of 30 field goals). The 22 treys tie the Southeastern Conference record, which was set by Alabama on Feb. 12 against Auburn.

Powell’s seven 3-pointers is most by an Auburn freshman since Bryce Brown made nine in the 2015-16 season.

Allen Flanigan added 14 points for the Tigers, including four from distance. Eight of 10 Auburn players put up at least one shot from behind the arc and seven hit from distance.

Michael Flowers led South Alabama (3-2) with 29 points, Tyreke Locure added 19 and David Walker 18 including hitting his last four. The Jaguars cut an 18-point Auburn lead in the second half to nine four times in the final 53 seconds, coming as close as 89-81 with five seconds left.

Auburn made eight of 10 free throws in the last 44 seconds, Powell making five.

