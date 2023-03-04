LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Caleb Asberry knocked down seven 3-pointers and Oklahoma State held on late to beat Texas Tech 71-68 in the Big 12 Conference regular season finale on Saturday night.

The Cowboys, who had lost five straight games, four to ranked teams, going into the game, will be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament and play 10th-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday. Texas Tech is the No. 9 seed and plays eighth-seeded West Virginia, also Wednesday.

Asberry hit three 3s in a run to start the second half that saw the Cowboys extend their three-point halftime lead into a 13-point advantage with under 14 minutes left in the game. Texas Tech went scoreless for more than four minutes during the tail end of the Oklahoma State run, but after Moussa Cisse dunked with nine minutes left to put the Cowboys up 58-46 the Raiders went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to three, 58-55. D’Maurian Willams hit from deep to tie the game at 60-60 with 4:07 left and Jaylon Tyson hit from 3 to give Texas Tech its only lead of the game, 63-62 with 2:19 to play. Asbury hit a 3 from the corner, then found Cisse on a pick-and-roll and his dunk made it a four-point Oklahoma State lead, 67-63.

Asberry was 7 of 12 from behind the arc and finished with 24 points to lead Oklahoma State (17-14, 8-10 Big 12). Bryce Thompson scored 19 points and Tyreek Smith added another 11.

Texas Tech used a balanced offensive attack and did not have a player reach double-figure scoring, although four starters finished with nine points: Fardaws Aimaq, Pop Isaacs, De’Vion Harmon and Tyson.

