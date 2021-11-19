Asberry scores 24 to lead Texas State past Dixie State 85-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Caleb Asberry had 24 points as Texas State defeated Dixie State 85-65 on Friday at the Empire Classic.

Shelby Adams had 14 points for Texas State (2-2) as did Nate Martin. Isiah Small had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Gooden had 18 points for the Trailblazers (1-2). Hunter Schofield added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES