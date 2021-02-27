Asberry scores 19 to lift Texas St. past ULM 61-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Caleb Asberry posted 19 points and seven rebounds as Texas State won its seventh consecutive game, narrowly beating Louisiana-Monroe 61-57 on Saturday.

Addison Wallace had seven rebounds for Texas State (18-6, 12-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Josh Nicholas had 17 points for the Warhawks (7-18, 5-13). Koreem Ozier added 13 points. Elijah Gonzales had eight assists.

The Bobcats remain undefeated in four games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated ULM 58-49 on Friday.

