Asberry leads Texas State past Incarnate Word 75-57

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A restaurant owner at Green Jeans Farmery is left searching for answers after their safe was stolen. The thief is seen wearing a white sweatshirt walking to the Vietnamese restaurant Pho Kup in Green Jeans around 5:30 a.m. on Monday and stealing the small safe full of money along with other items.

Another angle shows the thief wheeling the box out on top of a trash can. The owners say this is a big hit to their employees. "It's sad for us as a company but even worse for our staff members who worked really hard for their tips because everything was in that safe and they were supposed to get their tips that Monday," said Trang Nguyen.