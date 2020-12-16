Asberry, Harrell carry Texas State past Texas A&M-CC 51-46

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 51-46 on Tuesday night.

Mason Harrell added 13 points for the Bobcats, and Nighael Ceaser chipped in 10 points. Isiah Small had 11 rebounds for Texas State (4-3).

Nolan Bertain had 19 points for the Islanders (1-6). Perry Francois added 13 points.

