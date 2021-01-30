Asamoah scores 14 to lead Delaware past Elon 66-43

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEWARK, Del. (AP)Ebby Asamoah had 14 points as Delaware rolled past Elon 66-43 on Saturday.

Kevin Anderson had 11 points for Delaware (6-7, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter added 10 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 10 points for the Phoenix (3-4, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

