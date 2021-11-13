Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over S.C. State 93-81

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated South Carolina State 93-81 on Saturday night.

Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points for Lipscomb (2-1). Greg Jones added 16 points. KJ Johnson had nine assists.

Cameron Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-4). Edward Oliver-Hampton and Rakeim Gary added 12 points apiece.

Antonio TJ Madlock, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

