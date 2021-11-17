Asadullah scores 21 to lift Lipscomb past Dayton 78-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Ahsan Asadullah had 21 points as Lipscomb beat Dayton 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Tommy Murr had 19 points for Lipscomb (4-1). Greg Jones added 15 points. Will Pruitt had eight assists.

Elijah Weaver had 11 points for the Flyers (1-2). Malachi Smith added 11 points as did Toumani Camara.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES