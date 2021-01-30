Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Bluefield State 89-56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah had 19 points as Lipscomb beat Division II-member Bluefield State 89-56 on Saturday.

KJ Johnson had 13 points for Lipscomb (11-8). Carson Cary added 11 points.

Taj-Maal Toney had 13 points for the Big Blues. Marquez Cooper added 13 points. Brandon Anyanwu had 11 points and six rebounds.

