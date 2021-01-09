Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Lipscomb to a 65-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 14 points for Lipscomb (8-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Parker Hazen added nine rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (3-5, 0-2). Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points.

Lipscomb defeated Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday. The Knights are Division I newcomers, playing their first Atlantic Sun contests in any sport Friday and Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES