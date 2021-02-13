Asadullah carries Lipscomb past Jacksonville 71-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah scored 26 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Jacksonville 71-69 on Saturday night.

KJ Johnson had 19 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (13-10, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Romeao Ferguson added seven rebounds.

Dontarius James scored a career-high 32 points for the Dolphins (10-12, 4-8), draining seven of Jacksonville’s nine 3-pointers. Bryce Workman added 10 points and eight rebounds. Tyreese Davis had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

Lipscomb built a 38-28 lead at halftime but went cold for a six minute stretch of the second half as Jacksonville scored 17 straight to grab a 64-63 lead with 3:10 left. Asadullah scored and Parker Hazen dunked off a steal as the Bisons led the rest of the way.

Jacksonville defeated Lipscomb 66-60 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES