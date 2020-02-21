Asadullah carries Lipscomb past Jacksonville 68-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Michael Buckland made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 12 seconds left as Lipscomb narrowly beat Jacksonville 68-67 on Thursday night.

Buckland had 19 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (13-14, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. KJ Johnson added 17 points.

DeAnthony McCallum had 21 points for the Dolphins (12-16, 5-8). Mo Arnold added 11 points. David Bell had 11 points and five blocks.

Destin Barnes was held to 6 points despite heading into the contest as the Dolphins’ leading scorer at 12 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Dolphins with the win. Jacksonville defeated Lipscomb 89-85 on Jan. 23. Lipscomb faces North Florida on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville faces Kennesaw State at home on Saturday.

