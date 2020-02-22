Ary-Turner, Knight carry Dartmouth past Penn 66-59

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Trevon Ary-Turner had 19 points as Dartmouth topped Penn 66-59 on Friday night. Chris Knight added 16 points for the Big Green, while Aaryn Rai chipped in 15.

Devon Goodman had 17 points for the Quakers (13-9, 5-4 Ivy League). Lucas Monroe added 12 points. Jordan Dingle had 11 points.

The Big Green leveled the season series against the Quakers with the win. Penn defeated Dartmouth 54-46 on Feb. 1. Dartmouth (10-14, 3-6) matches up against Princeton at home on Saturday. Penn plays Harvard on the road on Saturday.

