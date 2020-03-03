Armstrong carries Texas Southern over Alabama St. 78-73

HOUSTON (AP)Tyrik Armstrong scored 21 points and had four steals and Texas Southern came from behind to beat Alabama State 78-73 on Monday night.

Eden Ewing and John Walker III scored nine points apiece for the Tigers (15-14, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who trailed 34-28 at halftime. Justin Hopkins and Yahuza Rasas added eight rebounds each.

Tyrese Robinson scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Jacoby Ross added 12 points for the Hornets (8-21, 7-9), who have lost four straight. AJ Farrar had 10 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Texas Southern 79-55 on Feb. 3. Texas Southern plays Southern on the road on Thursday. Alabama State takes on Jackson State at home on Thursday.

