Armstrong carries California Baptist over SE Louisiana 83-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Tre Armstrong scored a career-high 27 points and Ty Rowell added 20 points as California Baptist defeated Southeastern Louisiana 83-66 on Friday.

Gorjok Gak had 10 rebounds and three assists, and Reed Nottage added six rebounds for California Baptist (1-2).

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (1-4). Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Gus Okafor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery