Arkansas State beats Crowley’s Ridge College 115-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Norchad Omier had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Keyon Wesley added 20 points as Arkansas State routed Crowley’s Ridge College 115-49 on Friday night.

Lazar Grbovic had 17 points for Arkansas State (1-3). Caleb Fields added 13 points and six rebounds.

Braeden Williams had nine points for the Pioneers.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery