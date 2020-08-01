Arkansas sharpshooter Joe returning for junior season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe will return for his junior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.

”I know a lot of people have been waiting to hear my decision,” Joe said in a statement on Saturday. ”But this has definitely been one not to be rushed. After all things considered, I have decided to play my next season at the University of Arkansas and continue my dream as a Hog.”

A 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Smith, Arkansas, Joe led the SEC in 3-pointers made with 94 and was fourth nationally with 3.62 per game in 2019-20.

Joe averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season. He tied the SEC freshman record with 113 3-pointers in 2018-19, also tying for fourth in NCAA history among freshmen.

