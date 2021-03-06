Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi Valley St. 82-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 12-game losing streak, routing Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Friday night.

Dequan Morris had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 16 points and seven assists for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13). Terry Collins added 15 points. Keiondre Jefferson had 14 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Jan. 2.

