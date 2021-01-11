Arizona loses Baker for the season with broken wrist

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Arizona junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a broken wrist.

Wildcats coach Sean Miller said during his radio show on Monday that X-rays showed a broken bone in Baker’s wrist.

Baker was injured in the first half of Saturday’s loss to UCLA and did not play in the second half. The 6-foot-5 guard was Arizona’s second-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game in his second season since transferring from Kentucky.

Baker scored 33 points in a win over Northern Arizona and had 29 points three games later against Stanford. He had been struggling of late, shooting a combined 4 for 24 in three games before the Wildcats faced UCLA.

Arizona has lost two straight after opening the season 9-1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES