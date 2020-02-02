Aririguzoh free throws carry Princeton over Harvard 70-69

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Ethan Wright posted 15 points and Richmond Aririguzoh sank a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give Princeton the edge over Harvard 70-69 on Saturday night.

Princeton trailed by one with time running out when Aririguzoh was fouled and made both of his free throws to give the Tigers (9-8, 4-0 Ivy League) the winning margin with four seconds remaining.

Jerome Desrosiers had 11 points for Princeton, which earned its sixth straight victory. Ryan Schwieger added 11 points. Aririguzoh finished with 10 points and three assists.

Noah Kirkwood scored a season-high 21 points for the Crimson (13-6, 2-2). Chris Lewis added 12 points and three blocks. Christian Juzang had 10 points.

Princeton takes on Cornell on the road on Friday. Harvard faces Yale on the road on Friday.

