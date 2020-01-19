Applewhite, South Carolina St. subdue Florida A&M

NCAA Men's Basketball
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Damani Applewhite scored 22 points and South Carolina State topped Florida A&M 81-65 on Saturday.

Applewhite finished shooting 6 of 8 from the field and missed just one of 11-attempted foul shots. He grabbed nine rebounds with five coming on the offensive end.

Jahmari Etienne had 12 points for South Carolina State (8-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), Zacchaeus Sellers scored 10 and Ian Kinard grabbed 10 rebounds.

Nasir Core had 15 points for the Rattlers (4-12, 2-3). Evins Desir and MJ Randolph each scored 12.

South Carolina State matches up against Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday. Florida A&M matches up against NC Central at home on Monday.

