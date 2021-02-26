Appel lifts S. Dakota St. past Kansas City 67-49

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Luke Appel came off the bench to score 17 points to carry South Dakota State to a 67-49 win over Kansas City on Friday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 13 points.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points for the Roos (11-11, 7-6), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Josiah Allick added 12 points.

