Appalachian St. routs Columbia International 77-41

Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Adrian Delph posted 14 points as Appalachian State rolled past Columbia International 77-41 on Friday. Donovan Gregory added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Kendall Lewis chipped in 10 points.

Michael Almonacy had seven rebounds for Appalachian State (6-2).

Jalen Brinson had 8 points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached six games.

Appalachian State plays Auburn on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Photo Gallery