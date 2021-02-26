Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern 84-78 in 2OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph scored 24 points apiece as Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 84-78 in double overtime on Friday night.

The 24 points were a season high for Forrest. Delph also had eight rebounds.

Donovan Gregory had 17 points for Appalachian State (13-10, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Michael Almonacy added 13 points and six assists.

Zack Bryant had 20 points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-9). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.

The Mountaineers remain undefeated in three games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Jan. 9.

