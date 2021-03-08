App St. continues Sun Belt run; beats Coastal Carolina in OT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Adrian Delph scored 20 points and Michael Almonacy 19 and streaking Appalachian State beat Coastal Carolina 64-61 Sunday night in a semifinal matchup of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

In search of its first berth to the NCAA Tournament since 2000, the Mounatineers will take on Georgia State in Monday’s championship game.

Appalachian State (16-11) has won three straight to open the tournament including beating Texas State which was the west division’s top seed.

RJ Duhart’s layup with 51 seconds left in overtime gave the Mountaineers a 59-57 lead and they led the rest of the way. After Duhart made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 64-61 lead with four seconds left, Donovan Gregory stole it from Ebrima Dibba as he tried to advance the ball to end the game.

DeVante’ Jones sank three free throws with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 51. Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest missed a deep 3-point attempt as time expired to send it to overtime.

Jones led Coastal Carolina (16-7) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Essam Mostafa scored 15 with nine rebounds, Dibba scored 10 with 10 rebounds and Garrick Green grabbed nine boards.

