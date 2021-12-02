Ansong lifts Green Bay over Robert Morris 70-58

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Emmanuel Ansong had 23 points as Green Bay beat Robert Morris 70-58 on Thursday night.

The game was the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Donovan Ivory had 11 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay (2-5). Japannah Kellogg III added 10 points. Lucas Stieber had six assists.

Rasheem Dunn had 17 points for the Colonials (0-6). Justin Winston added 16 points. Enoch Cheeks had seven rebounds.

