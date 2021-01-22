Ansong carries Green Bay past Purdue Fort Wayne 77-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Emmanuel Ansong came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Green Bay to a 77-59 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

Josh Jefferson had 16 points for Green Bay (4-11, 4-7 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 13 points and Amari Davis had five steals.

The Phoenix forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Jalon Pipkins had 11 points for the Mastodons (6-6, 5-6), whose four-game winning streak ended. Jarvis Walker added 10 points and Demetric Horton had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES