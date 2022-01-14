Anosike carries CS Fullerton past CS Northridge 79-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)E.J. Anosike had a career-high 33 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Thursday night.

Damari Milstead had 10 points for Cal State Fullerton (8-5, 2-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dante Maddox Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had 10 points.

Miles James had 14 points for the Matadors (5-9, 1-2). Onyi Eyisi added 13 points. Atin Wright had 11 points.

