FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Zach Anderson had 22 points in FGCU’s 105-61 win against Ave Maria on Sunday night.

Anderson had six rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. Dahmir Bishop was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Jonathan Effertz led the Gyrenes in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Miles Monchecourt added 12 points and six rebounds for Ave Maria. In addition, Matt Gillis finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

FGCU visits Tennessee in its next matchup on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.