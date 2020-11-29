Anderson scores 12 to lead Norfolk State past Radford 57-54

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Daryl Anderson came off the bench to score 12 points and lead Norfolk State to a 57-54 win over Radford on Saturday night.

Mustafa Lawrence’s two free throws gave the Spartans a 55-54 lead with 1:20 remaining. Efstratios Kalogerias added a layup to cap the scoring with 25 seconds to play. Radford’s Dravon Mangum missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Kashaun Hicks had 12 points for Norfolk State (2-0). Devante Carter added 10 points.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points for the Highlanders (0-2). Mangum finished with 11 points. Xavier Lipscomb had 10 points.

