Anderson lifts Western Kentucky past Centre College 90-52

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system will move into New Mexico overnight, bringing strong winds and snow chances to parts of the state. Potentially damaging wind gusts are possible in eastern New Mexico.

Moisture streaming in ahead of our next storm system has brought light rain and mountain snow to parts of central New Mexico tonight, including Albuquerque. After midnight, a cold front will push into western New Mexico, a part of a strong storm system that will in Wednesday. Briefly heavy snow will be focused along the front, mainly across northwestern New Mexico into the San Juan Mountains. Strong winds will accompany the front, producing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Snow will continue into the northern mountains in New Mexico into the early morning hours, evening bringing a chance for light snow to the I-40 corridor in western New Mexico, along with the upper Rio Grande Valley down to Santa Fe and the East Mountains. Moisture will not make it past the central mountain chain.