COMMERCE, Texas (AP)Boogie Anderson hit a short jumper as time ran out in overtime for the last of his 24 points in Southeastern Louisiana’s 78-76 overtime victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night.

Anderson also added five rebounds and six assists for the Lions (15-13, 9-6 Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane added 16 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Brody Rowbury recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Jerome Brewer Jr. led the Lions (11-17, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four steals. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 12 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, JJ Romer Rosario finished with 11 points.

