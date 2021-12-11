American beats Mount St. Mary’s 72-66 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Matt Rogers had 14 points and nine rebounds and Stacy Beckton Jr. 18 points and six boards as American beat Mount St. Mary’s 72-66 in overtime on Saturday.

American (4-7) snapped its six-game road losing streak. Connor Nelson added 15 points. Colin Smalls had 10 points.

Nana Opoku had 17 points for the Mountaineers (3-8). Mezie Offurum added 13 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES