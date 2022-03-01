WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Stacy Beckton Jr. had 23 points as American topped Holy Cross 69-63 in the first round of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Elijah Stephens had 12 points and eight assists for American (10-21). Josh Alexander added 10 points.

Gerrale Gates had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Crusaders (9-22). Kyrell Luc added 14 points. Judson Martindale had 13 points.

