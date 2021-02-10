Alvarez scores 23 to lift Mercer over Samford 77-70 in OT

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Neftali Alvarez had 23 points as Mercer topped Samford 77-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Samford’s A.J. Staton-McCray made a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to force overtime tied at 66. Alvarez had six points as Mercer outscored the Bulldogs 11-4 in the extra period.

Leon Ayers III and Ross Cummings had 13 points apiece for Mercer (12-7, 5-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points.

Preston Parks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-7). Jalen Dupree added 13 points. Staton-McCray had 12 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Mercer defeated Samford 89-82 last Monday.

