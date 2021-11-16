Alvarez carries Mercer past Life University 78-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP)Neftali Alvarez had 17 points as Mercer easily defeated Life University 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Johnson and Kamar Robertson added 15 points each for the Bears. Johnson also had nine rebounds.

Felipe Haase had three blocks for Mercer (1-2).

Jordan Hernandez had 12 points for the NAIA-member Running Eagles.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES