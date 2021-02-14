Alston Jr. scores 27 to lift Boise State past UNLV 61-59

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. matched his season high with 27 points, Boise State coach Leon Rice collected a program-record 214th win and the Broncos edged UNLV 61-59 on Saturday night.

David Jenkins Jr.’s 3-pointer pulled UNLV to 60-59 with 13 seconds remaining. Bryce Hamilton forced a Broncos’ turnover, but Caleb Grill missed a jumper. Devonaire Doutrive added a free throw for Boise State to end it.

Rice, in his 11th season at Boise State, surpassed Bobby Dye (1983-1995).

Alston Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and Doutrive finished with nine points. Mladen Armus added eight points and 13 rebounds for Boise State (16-4, 12-3 Mountain West Conference).

Jenkins had 19 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-11, 5-7). Bryce Hamilton added 13 points and Grill had 11.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Rebels for the season. Boise State defeated UNLV 78-66 on Thursday.

