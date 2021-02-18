Alston Jr. scores 26 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 79-70

After a rough outing at then-No. 19 Creighton, Villanova will look to regain its winning ways when it hosts Connecticut on Saturday.

The No. 10-ranked Wildcats (13-3, 8-2 Big East) were blitzed 86-70 as the Bluejays shot 59.3 percent from the field. It was the most points allowed by the Wildcats in any game this season.