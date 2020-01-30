1  of  2
Alston Jr. lifts Boise State past San Jose State 99-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. scored 27 points, Justinian Jessup added 21 – with the pair combining for 11 3-pointers – and Boise State won its ninth straight home game, routing San Jose State 99-71 on Wednesday night.

RJ Williams grabbed 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Broncos (14-8, 6-4 Mountain West Conference), who won back-to-back league games by at least 25 points for the first time since 1988. Alex Hobbs added 12 points.

Alston was 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, while Jessup was 5 of 9 from distance to move with two triples of Jimmer Fredette’s conference record of 286.

Boise State went 15 of 26 behind the arc (58%) and shot 59% overall, plus made 16 of 20 free throws. The Broncos took control late in the first half with a 13-0 run and led 42-27 at the break.

Richard Washington had 17 points for the Spartans (7-15, 3-7) and Seneca Knight added 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

