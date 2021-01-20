Alston Jr. leads Boise State over Fresno State 73-51

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. had 21 points as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, easily defeating Fresno State 73-51 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Boise State (13-1, 9-0 Mountain West Conference). Abu Kigab added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.

Fresno State scored 21 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Orlando Robinson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6, 3-6). Jordan Campbell and Junior Ballard each had six rebounds.

