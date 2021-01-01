Alston Jr. leads Boise St. past San Jose St. 106-54

PHOENIX (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, rolling past San Jose State 106-54 on Thursday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (7-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). RayJ Dennis added 13 points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Boise State scored at least 100 points.

Ralph Agee had 13 points for the Spartans (1-5, 0-3), who have now lost five consecutive games.

Richard Washington, the Spartans’ leading scorer entering the contest at 22.0 points per game, scored nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Due to restricitions set in place by Santa Clara County in response to COVID-19, the

The game was played at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center. The Spartans have relocated to Phoenix to play their 2020-21 conference slate until regulations allow for their return to the Bay Area.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com