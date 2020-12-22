Alston Jr. carries Boise State past New Mexico 77-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points as Boise State cruised past New Mexico 77-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

RayJ Dennis had 16 points for Boise State (5-1, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory and third straight at home. Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot each had 12 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-1, 0-1).

Alston scored nine straight points during a 25-5 run when the Broncos broke away midway through the second half and cruised the rest of the way. It was his third 20-point game of the season and 25th career.

