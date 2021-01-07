Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Air Force 78-59

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds as Boise State extended its win streak to nine games, defeating Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points for Boise State (9-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice added 12 points. RayJ Dennis had 10 points.

A.J. Walker had 16 points for the Falcons (3-6, 1-4). Keaton Van Soelen added 15 points.

